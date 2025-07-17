Liverpool are pushing ahead with plans to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, but how have their previous imports from the Bundesliga fared over the years?

The Reds are now locked in negotiations with Frankfurt and Ekitike has already made it clear that he wants to move to Anfield.

We’ve taken a look at the 20 players Liverpool have signed from the Bundesliga since 2000 to see how their imports from Germany have generally fared.

Florian Wirtz

Signed last month from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee, we can’t wait to see Wirtz in the Premier League next season.

The creative midfielder didn’t come cheap, but he’s got all of the attributes to be a roaring success at Anfield. Let’s wait and see how it takes him to adapt to life in England.

Jeremie Frimpong

Like Wirtz, Frimpong has also come from the Bundesliga this summer and is waiting to make his official debut.

Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold was never going to be a simple task, but Liverpool did well to fend off some competition to sign the Dutch defender.

An attacking full-back with pace to burn, Frimpong looks like he’ll be a good fit under Arne Slot.

Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian attacking midfielder has shown some real flashes of quality, but given Liverpool paid £60million for his services, there’s still a feeling that he’s yet to hit top gear at Anfield.

He produced 12 goal contributions in the Premier League last season, although it’s his off-the-ball qualities that have impressed Arne Slot of late.

“One of the qualities [Szoboszlai] definitely has is the intensity he presses with,” Slot told reporters in May.

“You can come up with all the tactics in the world but it is always the intensity of the press that makes the difference. It doesn’t matter what we come up with, if we are intense then it is so difficult to play for us.

“One of the qualities Dom has is definitely the pressing part. That is why he has played so much this season as well.”

Ryan Gravenberch

After struggling to establish himself at Bayern Munich, Liverpool took a punt on Gravenberch in 2023 and haven’t looked back since.

The 23-year-old had a solid first season in England before establishing himself as a key performer under Slot during the 2024-25 campaign.

Now considered as one of the best midfielders in the league, Liverpool definitely got a good deal on the Dutch international.

Wataru Endo

Signed as a stop-gap option in 2023 from VfB Stuttgart, Endo has endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful.

Predominantly used as an impact substitute, the 32-year-old has racked up 75 appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

Ibrahima Konate

Having been signed from RB Leipzig after triggering a release clause – a trick they’ve repeated since – Konate proved a very solid addition as Liverpool came close to winning a historic quadruple in his debut season.

The French defender was a solid squad option that first year as Klopp patiently integrated him in, while he had his own issues amid Liverpool’s systemic defensive issues last term.

Now 26 and with several seasons at Liverpool under his belt, the Frenchman has established himself as a key player alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Ozan Kabak

After Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were all sidelined with injuries, Liverpool signed Kabak six-month loan deal in February 2021.

The centre-back had a calamitous debut for the Reds as he collided with Alisson Becker and gifted Leicester’s Jamie Vardy the easiest goal of his career.

Kabak never really recovered from that rocky start as Klopp instead turned to the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, or Jordan Henderson and Fabinho out of position, as Liverpool somehow sealed top four in 2020-21. Unsurprisingly, the club passed up on the option to sign the Turkey international, who is now turning out back in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim.

Thiago

Having played an integral role in Bayern Munich’s treble success in 2019-20, Thiago arrived in Merseyside with a big reputation.

The former Barcelona midfielder was supposed to help transition Liverpool to a different, more possession-focused tactical approach and that came into fruition as he played a key role in Liverpool’s quadruple chase of 2021-22.

But Thiago struggled with injuries in his first and third years at the club, which were distinctly underwhelming campaigns both for Thiago individually and Klopp’s side collectively.

READ: Analysing the Thiago display that convinced Klopp he was perfect for LFC

Naby Keita

Liverpool spent £48million to bring Keita to the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2018 and big things were expected of the midfielder.

Ultimately, he never lived up to his billing, beyond the odd flash here or there. He was hampered by injuries but never really enjoyed across a consistent run during his five-year stint at Anfield.

Loris Karius

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz 05 in a £4.75million deal in 2016 and eventually replaced Simon Mignolet as their first-choice goalkeeper.

But the 27-year-old made some very high-profile mistakes, most notably in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The German never played for the Reds again. He was last seen in Newcastle’s League Cup final defeat to Manchester United, where he certainly didn’t disgrace himself.

READ: Ranking Liverpool’s 22 Premier League goalkeepers from worst to best

Ragnar Klavan

After some impressive performances for FC Augsburg, Klavan signed for the Reds in 2016 and made 53 appearances during his two-year spell on Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk’s arrival in January 2018 saw the Estonia international fall down the pecking order, and he joined Cagliari in search of regular first-team football.

Alexander Manninger

Manninger was released by FC Augsburg in 2016 and decided to re-unite with Klavan at Liverpool, signing a short-term contract with the club.

The goalkeeper failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Reds and retired from professional football in 2017.

Joel Matip

After rejecting a new contract from Schalke, Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016 and became one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings at Anfield.

The centre-back went from strength to strength over the years at Anfield, establishing himself in the XI during the Reds’ run to Champions League glory in 2018-19.

Injury problems halted his progress towards the end of his Premier League career but, more importantly, he’s still been able to provide Liverpool fans with plenty of entertainment.

READ: 23 times Liverpool’s Joel Matip was the funniest player in the world

Robert Firmino

Firmino signed from Hoffenheim in 2015, but Liverpool didn’t see the best of him until Klopp arrived at Anfield a few months later.

The striker then became an integral part of their incredible front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, helping the club win the Champions League and Premier League in the space of 12 months.

“Journalists told me he hadn’t scored for a while, but the thing about Bobby is that I don’t think about scoring,” Klopp said in 2019.

“He is the connector for our team, he is so important for us. He is the only one who can play the position, and he plays the position in a very special way.”

Firmino is undoubtedly one of their best-ever signings.

READ: 15 times Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino utterly humiliated opposition players

Emre Can

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and eventually became one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet.

The Germany international had a taste for scoring spectacular goals and famously won the 2016-17 Premier League Goal of the Season for his strike against Watford.

But the 31-year-old allowed his contract to run down in 2018 before signing for Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer.

Samed Yesil

Hand-picked by Brendan Rodgers as one for the future, Yesil left Bayer Leverkusen and signed for Liverpool in a £1million deal in 2012.

The striker had a host of injury problems and made just two League Cup appearances for the Reds before getting released in 2016.

Philipp Degen

Liverpool signed Degen on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2008, but he was hampered by a series of injury problems.

The defender broke two of his ribs and punctured his lung on his competitive debut for the Reds before breaking his metatarsal in his next appearance.

“It is the saddest event of my life – I keep asking myself if I did something wrong in a past life,” Degen said after another injury setback in 2011.

He made just seven Premier League appearances during his three years at the club and was released in 2011.

Andriy Voronin

After rejecting a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen, Voronin joined Liverpool alongside Fernando Torres in 2007, but the pair had contrasting fortunes at Anfield.

The former Ukraine international scored six goals in 40 appearances in all competitions and was sold to Dynamo Moscow in 2010.

Alou Diarra

Liverpool fought hard to sign Diarra from Bayern Munich in 2002, with manager Gerard Houllier comparing him to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

After three years on loan in France, the defensive midfielder joined Lens on a permanent deal in 2005, having never made a first-team appearance for the Reds.

Markus Babbel

After six successful years at Bayern Munich, Babbel joined Liverpool in 2000 and helped the club win three trophies in his debut season, scoring against Alaves in the UEFA Cup final.

But his Liverpool career was forced to a sudden halt when he was diagnosed with Guillain–Barre syndrome ahead of the 2001-02 campaign.

The right-back returned after 15 months but failed to win back his place in the side, and was eventually sold to Stuttgart in 2004.

