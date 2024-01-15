15 things we loved this weekend: Vinicius, De Bruyne, Sancho, AFCON…

The Africa Cup of Nations and Women’s FA Cup returned as yet another weekend of football provided a catalogue of moments to make us laugh, cry, cringe and everything in between.

A measly attempt at a ‘winter break’ didn’t stop Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League, while Jadon Sancho returned to action elsewhere. Plenty of football went on elsewhere, giving us our much-needed weekly fix.

As we fly through the first month of 2024, here are 14 things we loved from the weekend’s action.

Vinicius Junior

Just the seventh player this century to score a hat-trick in El Clasico.

Kevin De Bruyne

Couldn’t script it.

KDB IS BACK! 👑 Kevin De Bruyne comes on and produces a wonderful finish in his Premier League comeback game 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/8YoTBBztiB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 13, 2024

Jadon Sancho

Back on the pitch and back making an impact – good to see you again, Jadon.

Sancho 🤝 Reus The substitutes combine to extend Dortmund's lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/01fmgUTUEj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2024

Mikel Arteta

He’s made a right show of himself here.

Mikel Arteta x Salt Bae in Dubai! 🧂🥩 pic.twitter.com/aei4PyzCHo — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 12, 2024

Bernardo Silva

Naughty. Very naughty.

Bernardo Silva, that is genius! 🤩 An incredible finish to put Man City ahead against Newcastle! 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/WWQxCq6Zso — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 13, 2024

Rio Ferdinand

Strong look from Rio.

Rio come to the studio straight from keeping goal in 1937. pic.twitter.com/Bkkgc5tFhI — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) January 13, 2024

Reading fans

Fair play.

Herve Renard

Phwoar!

Saturday night Hervé Renard Afcon fever pic.twitter.com/7WaeVcmoPz — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 13, 2024

Steve Evans

Very funny.

Just something hilarious about Steve Evans feet not touching the floor in the dugout pic.twitter.com/Mbs2raw1Fn — Jamie (@WoolfJamie) January 13, 2024

Todd Boehly

Still the Barclay’s best banter merchant.

Synchronised teeth-brushing behind the dugout at Stamford Bridge. Weird 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BA3m9axtqM — Gerry Cox (@GerryCox) January 13, 2024

Seko Fofana

A sensational opening goal to start AFCON in style.

WHAT A START TO AFCON! 🤯 Fofana with a STUNNING strike! 💥 pic.twitter.com/43CFwSrIr5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2024

Dua Lipa

Adding some stardust to the match at Stamford Bridge.

DUA LIPA at STAMFORD BRIDGE pic.twitter.com/sgsIEQtLUs — KABAR CHELSEA (@KABAR_CHELSEA) January 13, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has Leverkusen playing some sensational stuff.

🏟 26 games

✅ 23 wins

⛔️ 0 losses

⚽️ 82 goals scored Xabi Alonso 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0XRlWeb1vj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 13, 2024

Jefferson Encada

If in doubt, get it out. Textbook. Your dad is firmly off his feet.

Ella Toone

Tooney’s on fire, as the chant goes. Sublime finish.

This goal from Ella Toone 😍🎯#AdobeWomensFACuppic.twitter.com/bHUFXrGbP3 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) January 14, 2024

READ NEXT: Mikel Arteta being fed by Salt Bae deserves to be punished with instant relegation

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 35 highest-scoring African players in Premier League history?