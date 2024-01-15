logo
Normal service resumed...

15 things we loved this weekend: Vinicius, De Bruyne, Sancho, AFCON…

Planet Football

The Africa Cup of Nations and Women’s FA Cup returned as yet another weekend of football provided a catalogue of moments to make us laugh, cry, cringe and everything in between.

A measly attempt at a ‘winter break’ didn’t stop Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League, while Jadon Sancho returned to action elsewhere.  Plenty of football went on elsewhere, giving us our much-needed weekly fix.

As we fly through the first month of 2024, here are 14 things we loved from the weekend’s action.

Vinicius Junior

Just the seventh player this century to score a hat-trick in El Clasico.

Kevin De Bruyne

Couldn’t script it.

Jadon Sancho

Back on the pitch and back making an impact – good to see you again, Jadon.

Mikel Arteta

He’s made a right show of himself here.

Bernardo Silva

Naughty. Very naughty.

Rio Ferdinand

Strong look from Rio.

Reading fans

Fair play.

Herve Renard

Phwoar!

Steve Evans

Very funny.

Todd Boehly

Still the Barclay’s best banter merchant.

Seko Fofana

A sensational opening goal to start AFCON in style.

Dua Lipa

Adding some stardust to the match at Stamford Bridge.

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has Leverkusen playing some sensational stuff.

Jefferson Encada

If in doubt, get it out. Textbook. Your dad is firmly off his feet.

Encada not taking any risks in his own box vs Ivory Coast last night.
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer

Ella Toone

Tooney’s on fire, as the chant goes. Sublime finish.

 

