15 things we loved this weekend: Vinicius, De Bruyne, Sancho, AFCON…
The Africa Cup of Nations and Women’s FA Cup returned as yet another weekend of football provided a catalogue of moments to make us laugh, cry, cringe and everything in between.
A measly attempt at a ‘winter break’ didn’t stop Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League, while Jadon Sancho returned to action elsewhere. Plenty of football went on elsewhere, giving us our much-needed weekly fix.
As we fly through the first month of 2024, here are 14 things we loved from the weekend’s action.
Vinicius Junior
Just the seventh player this century to score a hat-trick in El Clasico.
Kevin De Bruyne
Couldn’t script it.
KDB IS BACK! 👑
Kevin De Bruyne comes on and produces a wonderful finish in his Premier League comeback game 👏
Jadon Sancho
Back on the pitch and back making an impact – good to see you again, Jadon.
Sancho 🤝 Reus
Mikel Arteta
He’s made a right show of himself here.
Mikel Arteta x Salt Bae in Dubai! 🧂🥩 pic.twitter.com/aei4PyzCHo
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 12, 2024
Bernardo Silva
Naughty. Very naughty.
Bernardo Silva, that is genius! 🤩
An incredible finish to put Man City ahead against Newcastle! 🔥
Rio Ferdinand
Strong look from Rio.
Rio come to the studio straight from keeping goal in 1937. pic.twitter.com/Bkkgc5tFhI
Reading fans
Fair play.
And that the game abandoned. Good from Reading #readingfc #pvfc pic.twitter.com/KXxFLtMIKb
Herve Renard
Phwoar!
Saturday night Hervé Renard Afcon fever pic.twitter.com/7WaeVcmoPz
Steve Evans
Very funny.
Just something hilarious about Steve Evans feet not touching the floor in the dugout pic.twitter.com/Mbs2raw1Fn
Todd Boehly
Still the Barclay’s best banter merchant.
Synchronised teeth-brushing behind the dugout at Stamford Bridge. Weird 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BA3m9axtqM
Seko Fofana
A sensational opening goal to start AFCON in style.
WHAT A START TO AFCON! 🤯
Fofana with a STUNNING strike! 💥 pic.twitter.com/43CFwSrIr5
Dua Lipa
Adding some stardust to the match at Stamford Bridge.
DUA LIPA at STAMFORD BRIDGE pic.twitter.com/sgsIEQtLUs
Bayer Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso has Leverkusen playing some sensational stuff.
🏟 26 games
✅ 23 wins
⛔️ 0 losses
⚽️ 82 goals scored
Xabi Alonso 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0XRlWeb1vj
Jefferson Encada
If in doubt, get it out. Textbook. Your dad is firmly off his feet.
Encada not taking any risks in his own box vs Ivory Coast last night.
Ella Toone
Tooney’s on fire, as the chant goes. Sublime finish.
This goal from Ella Toone 😍🎯#AdobeWomensFACuppic.twitter.com/bHUFXrGbP3
