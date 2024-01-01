logo
Cole Palmer scored a worldie during Chelsea's win at Luton Town.

13 things we loved this weekend: Palmer, Ronaldo, Lloris, Diallo…

Planet Football

The last weekend of 2023 delivered more thrills and spills as Arsenal lost ground in the Premier League title race and Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his status as the year’s top goalscorer.

Arsenal’s 2-1 reverse at Fulham was seized upon by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham, who all won their matches, while Cole Palmer transformed into Mesut Ozil as Chelsea edged out Luton Town.

We’ve scoured the internet and picked out 13 things we loved from the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even the haters have been impressed with Ronaldo’s goalscoring record this year.

This Fulham fan

Gloriously petty.

Joao Palhinha

Smashing tackle.

Hugo Lloris

Goodbye to one of the best goalkeepers in Tottenham’s history.

Genoa vs Inter

Meanwhile in England, don’t even think about trying to take a bottle lid to your seat.

Ange Postecoglou

Mad for it, this one.

Isaiah Jones

We’ve all been there.

Cole Palmer

Encara Palmer.

Arbroath’s goalkeeper

Sorry, the goalkeeper just did what?

Take a bow, Ali Adams.

Thiago Silva

Absolutely fuming because his clean sheet has gone. Big fan of this, the nutter.

Christian Pulisic

Continuing to impress in Italy.

Amad Diallo

A rare chink of light at Manchester United.

This mad team goal from Japan

Ballers.

