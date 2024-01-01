13 things we loved this weekend: Palmer, Ronaldo, Lloris, Diallo…
The last weekend of 2023 delivered more thrills and spills as Arsenal lost ground in the Premier League title race and Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his status as the year’s top goalscorer.
Arsenal’s 2-1 reverse at Fulham was seized upon by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham, who all won their matches, while Cole Palmer transformed into Mesut Ozil as Chelsea edged out Luton Town.
We’ve scoured the internet and picked out 13 things we loved from the weekend.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Even the haters have been impressed with Ronaldo’s goalscoring record this year.
“I will continue. Next year, I’ll try to do it again.” 🗣️
Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to retire after ending 2023 as the world's top goal scorer at 38-years-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/2s5xqE1cwX
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 31, 2023
This Fulham fan
Gloriously petty.
This Fulham fan is loving the arsenal tears 😭😭#FULARS pic.twitter.com/bXlvMrFYAE
— CFC_NICO💫 (@CFC_NICOJ) December 31, 2023
Joao Palhinha
Smashing tackle.
Take a bow..João Palhinha pic.twitter.com/brOZvOydZX
— Jimmybegood (@cravencottager9) December 31, 2023
Hugo Lloris
Goodbye to one of the best goalkeepers in Tottenham’s history.
🎙️| Hugo Lloris:
“It's goodbye, but it's a goodbye from the player, not from the man. I will be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life.”
Captain 🤍 pic.twitter.com/siJJcZ3C9T
— The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 31, 2023
Genoa vs Inter
Meanwhile in England, don’t even think about trying to take a bottle lid to your seat.
Genoa vs Inter has been halted for the time being due to pyrotechnics impairing visibility on the pitch 😶🌫️ pic.twitter.com/EhgbEl6v4z
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 29, 2023
Ange Postecoglou
Mad for it, this one.
Someone told him no one was down Bournemouth beach having a BBQ on Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/f87daswlBt
— Shutts (@Shuttsapalooza) December 31, 2023
Isaiah Jones
We’ve all been there.
How has Isaiah Jones missed this for Middlesbrough against Huddersfield?? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HvS9EfpYRo
— The92Bible (@The92Bible) December 29, 2023
Cole Palmer
Encara Palmer.
This slow mo replay of Cole Palmer's second goal. Unreal composure 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1ePTgIfhHJ
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 30, 2023
Arbroath’s goalkeeper
Sorry, the goalkeeper just did what?
Take a bow, Ali Adams.
Arbroath's backup goalkeeper got subbed on as an outfielder this afternoon and produced this.
My word. David James could never.pic.twitter.com/WnvxrRpbsa
— Planet Football (@planetfutebol) December 30, 2023
Thiago Silva
Absolutely fuming because his clean sheet has gone. Big fan of this, the nutter.
Thiago Silva doesn't look best pleased after Chelsea almost blew a 3-0 lead against Luton 😬 pic.twitter.com/GdU3R4t5AH
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 30, 2023
Christian Pulisic
Continuing to impress in Italy.
Pulisic started it, Pulisic finished it 💥💥💥#MilanSassuolo pic.twitter.com/B8uh04FWNU
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) December 31, 2023
Amad Diallo
A rare chink of light at Manchester United.
Amad Diallo highlights vs Nottingham Forest
byu/restoiroh inreddevils
This mad team goal from Japan
Ballers.
https://twitter.com/JapanFootyScout/status/1741413514647162922
