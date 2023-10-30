13 things we loved this weekend: Son, Kane, Bellingham, Grealish…

The Manchester derby and El Clasico dominated the headlines on this brilliant weekend of football, but there were plenty of other memorable moments elsewhere.

Tottenham remain top of the Premier League, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are still ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Nice find themselves top of Ligue 1.

Here are 13 things we loved this weekend:

Son Heung-min

A gent even when he’s nicking the opposition’s water.

Crysensio Summerville

Huddersfield couldn’t cope with the Leeds winger.

"Just the two goals and two assists for me during the first half." #lufc pic.twitter.com/L97CGn0aba — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) October 28, 2023

Brentford

What a stat.

Ethan Pinnock has played in more Premier League wins at Stamford Bridge than Enzo Fernandez has (3-2). — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) October 28, 2023

Harry Kane

Just ridiculous.

A ridiculous goal from Harry Kane! 👏#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/F5PinLivW3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 29, 2023

Jude Bellingham

Do England boast the best player in the world?

ElClásico glory belongs to Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid! ⚪ In club football's biggest fixture, the Englishman: – scored his best goal yet for Real Madrid – scored a 92nd minute winner He is SPECIAL 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/BJ3k8e6Bpe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 28, 2023

Manchester United

A brilliant tribute.

Jack Grealish

15 hours later we’re still looking for Sofyan Amrabat.

Neal Maupay

The Premier League sh*thouse king remains undefeated.

Neal Maupay was the first player to be booked in the Chelsea vs Brentford game for this 🙊 He wasn't even on the pitch… pic.twitter.com/9TLRTSo0dQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 28, 2023

Mario Balotelli & M’Baye Niang

All penalties should be decided like this.

Can't decide who gets to take the penalty? No worries – just play rock paper scissors like Mario Balotelli and Mbaye Niang. Sensational content.pic.twitter.com/3z5gGP0ZMR — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) October 29, 2023

Bebe

Woof.

Bebé with a fantastic shot into the bottom corner from distance 😱 The Rayo Vallecano man scores and levels the game against Real Sociedad 👏 pic.twitter.com/JVyrzT6tpU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 29, 2023

Will Still

Oh no, it’s happening again…

Will Still was sent off in the game vs Lorient today…. At the end of the game, he waited for the referee to apologise for his actions. Nice gesture. 🇧🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/PnxgQhq3Kk — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 28, 2023

Lee Kang-in & Kylian Mbappe

Lethal combination. Left the poor defender in heaps.

Kylian Mbappé at his brilliant best on the counter-attack ⚡️ That's 9️⃣ goals from 9️⃣ league games for the PSG forward so far this season… pic.twitter.com/ow4prlbIxj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 29, 2023

Inter’s ultras

Sensational sh*thousery.

Inter’s Ultras are handing out a reported 30,000 whistles to jeer against Lukaku in Inter vs Roma. They’ve instructed fans to ‘give him hell’ whenever he’s on the ball. The whistles were forbidden upon Roma’s request, but it seems like the Ultras are sticking to their ‘warm… pic.twitter.com/YDdjMxWeri — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) October 29, 2023

