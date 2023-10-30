13 things we loved this weekend: Son, Kane, Bellingham, Grealish…

Quick Reads
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

The Manchester derby and El Clasico dominated the headlines on this brilliant weekend of football, but there were plenty of other memorable moments elsewhere.

Tottenham remain top of the Premier League, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are still ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Nice find themselves top of Ligue 1.

Here are 13 things we loved this weekend:

Son Heung-min

A gent even when he’s nicking the opposition’s water.

Son taking a bottle of water from the palace medical staff then asking the ref if he wants a sip
byu/PESSl insoccer

Crysensio Summerville

Huddersfield couldn’t cope with the Leeds winger.

Brentford

What a stat.

Harry Kane

Just ridiculous.

Jude Bellingham

Do England boast the best player in the world?

Manchester United

A brilliant tribute.

Jack Grealish

15 hours later we’re still looking for Sofyan Amrabat.

Neal Maupay

The Premier League sh*thouse king remains undefeated.

Mario Balotelli & M’Baye Niang

All penalties should be decided like this.

Bebe

Woof.

Will Still

Oh no, it’s happening again…

Lee Kang-in & Kylian Mbappe

Lethal combination. Left the poor defender in heaps.

 

Inter’s ultras

Sensational sh*thousery.

READ NEXT: 10 key figures on James Maddison’s blinding Tottenham form: ‘Such a beautiful footballer’

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for Real Madrid & Barcelona since 1990?

Bayern Munich Leeds United Manchester City Real Madrid Tottenham