The top 10 English scorers in Europe’s top leagues in 2023-24: Kane, Bellingham…

England are lucky enough to currently have some of the best players in the world and stars from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal have all been in prolific form this season.

Scoring goals is deemed to be the hardest thing to do in football, but these players have managed it with ease so far. Gareth Southgate certainly isn’t short of firepower when selecting the England squad.

We’ve taken a closer look throughout Europe’s top five leagues and have compiled a list of the top 10 English scorers in 2023-24 so far.

Note: If two players are tied on goals, we’ve put them in order of who has the better goals-per-minute ratio.

10. Solly March – 3 goals

The likes of James Maddison, Raheem Sterling and Anthony Gordon almost made the cut, but just missed out due to March having a superior goals-per-minute record.

Brighton have been plenty of fun to watch this season and March has been one of their standout performers up until this point. Averaging a goal every 186 minutes which is some going.

9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 3 goals

Calvert-Lewin has had a rough time with injuries over the last few years, but he seems to be getting back to his best this year. Sean Dyche knows how to get the best out of the 26-year-old and he will no doubt have a huge role to play this season.

“I can’t really put into words how happy I am to be back playing,” he told the club website. “I think you can see it on my face. To train every day and not worry about when I’m going to be back, what I’ve got to do when I’m back.

“I’m an action man. I prefer to do than to think or to speak, so to be able to do it makes life a whole lot easier.”

Calvert-Lewin gets his 5️⃣0️⃣ Premier League goal! 🔥 That touch and finish… pic.twitter.com/B7BhOA4L8N — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

8. Dominic Solanke – 4 goals

Andoni Iraola has had a shaky start at Bournemouth, but thankfully he’s been able to rely upon Solanke. The 26-year-old brings more than goals to the table, but his goals will be pivotal to the Cherries survival bid this year.

Solanke has scored 50 per cent of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals so far which further highlights his importance to Iraola’s side.

7. Bukayo Saka – 4 goals

Saka enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date last season as he scored 14 league goals. He’s already on his way to surpassing that tally this time around with four goals in his first nine appearances.

Arsenal are in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League title and Saka will be absolutely vital to those title hopes. Along with the four goals he has scored, he’s also chipped in with three assists.

6. Ollie Watkins – 5 goals

Aston Villa’s rise under Unai Emery has been meteoric and the Spanish boss has done a great job at improving Watkins in particular. The 27-year-old has always been a capable goalscorer, but he’s looked sharper than every under Emery.

Across all competitions, Watkins has 14 goal contributions, with five goals coming in the Premier League. The 27-year-old recently described how Emery has helped him improve.

“I think my mindset has changed since the boss has come in, Unai Emery at Villa,” Watkins told reporters. “He’s filled me with a lot of confidence. I’ve definitely improved in these last 18 months since I was last in the England camp.”

5. Eddie Nketiah – 5 goals

With Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined, Nketiah has stepped up to the plate at the Emirates. He was certainly in the mood against Sheffield United as bagged a hat-trick against the Blades in Arsenal’s 5-0 triumph.

“I know people will say it was Sheffield United at home, but he took his goals like a natural striker,” Harry Redknapp told BetVictor. “The third one in particular, wow what a goal. With that number 14 on his back, it was like watching Thierry Henry. Well, almost!”

4. Jarrod Bowen – 6 goals

Bowen will forever be in West Ham folklore thanks to that goal against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final. He’s looked as sharp as ever this season too and already has six goals in his first nine appearances.

The 26-year-old has scored triple the amount of any other West Ham player so far and we wouldn’t be surprised if he has his best goalscoring season this time around.

3. Callum Wilson – 7 goals

Wilson rarely plays 90 minutes these days, but his scoring instincts are still as sharp as ever. The Newcastle forward is averaging a goal every 59.8 minutes in the Premier League this season which is a staggering return.

2. Jude Bellingham – 10 goals

We’ve almost run out of superlatives to describe Bellingham. The 20-year-old has taken Real Madrid by storm and he currently looks like he is on an unstoppable trajectory to the top.

Fresh off winning the 2023 Kopa Trophy, Bellingham will have his sights firmly fixed on the biggest trophies with Madrid this season. He’s already scored 10 goals in his first 10 La Liga matches and doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

READ: Jude Bellingham produced an El Clasico masterclass – he might genuinely be England’s greatest ever

1. Harry Kane – 14 goals

Who else? Kane has instantly adapted to his new surroundings in Germany and the Bayern Munich forward has been one of the most lethal players in Europe so far.

The England captain is currently averaging a goal every 65 minutes and is projected to finish the season with 47 goals which would be a new Bundesliga record.

He’s scored some absolute worldies this season too.

Wir könnten uns dieses Tor den ganzen Tag anschauen! 😍 @HKane #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/EO8CYHlxsz — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 31, 2023

