The 9 Tottenham academy kids released in summer 2023 & how they’ve fared since

From Sol Campbell to Harry Kane, Spurs have seen many players progress from the youth ranks to become important first-team members in the past – but not every talented prospect can make it at the club.

Spurs cleared the decks at youth level over the summer, releasing nine academy players before the arrival of Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We’ve taken a closer look at how those nine kids have gotten on since leaving the club in the summer.

Jamie Bowden

Bowden joined Spurs as a six-year-old, but lost much of last season to an ankle injury. It would lead to the midfielder’s release from his boyhood club.

Trials with AFC Wimbledon and Deportivo La Coruna didn’t amount to a permanent contract and the 22-year-old is currently without a club.

Thomas Bloxham

Bloxham has represented Republic of Ireland and England at youth level, and leaves Spurs at the end of his two-year scholarship.

During that he played 29 times for the Under-18s, scoring six goals, as well as turning out twice for the Under-21s.

He moved to Blackburn after his release from Spurs, having impressed on trial at Ewood Park last season, and scored on his Rovers debut against Harrogate in the League Cup.

The winger has largely spent his time with the club’s PL2 side and has scored one goal in five appearances at that level.

What a tidy finish from Ireland u19 Thomas Bloxham on his Blackburn first team debut!🇮🇪🪄 Bloxham signed from Spurs in the summer and has majorly impressed since joining Rovers!☘️ pic.twitter.com/rNoBSfyAf5 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) August 30, 2023

Brandon Bryan-Waugh

Having left Spurs in the summer, Bryan-Waugh has been unable to find a new club.

The right-back spent time at Colchester United last season and has made two PL2 appearances for Reading in 2023-24. Here’s hoping he finds a club soon.

Kallum Cesay

Cesay was released by Tottenham over the summer having failed to really push for first-team action in North London. A right back or midfielder, Cesay was previously in the West Ham United youth ranks before joining Spurs

The 21-year-old – who represents Sierra Leone at international level – was let go and had a trial with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in September.

As of December 2023, he remains unattached.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott

In contrast to some of his former Spurs team-mates, Fagan-Walcott has been lucky enough to find a new employer since the summer.

The centre-back has joined Championship side Cardiff City on an initial agreement for the 2023-24 season.

“It’s a big season for me now. I’m really happy to be here,” he said after moving to Wales.

“I already know one of the boys. It only took about two weeks for me and Kion [Etete] to form a bond at Spurs, and since then we’ve never looked back. He loves it here and has only said good things, I’ve been here to watch him too, so I know all about the Club.

“I want to impress for the U21s. I need to get back playing regularly and then pushing towards the senior squad.”

Roshaun Mathurin

Mathurin moved across London this summer as he joined Crystal Palace – and the attacker is impressing at his new club.

His release by Spurs was mainly due to the fact that he suffered an ACL injury in 2021 and was never able to get back to his best. Two goals and two assists in seven appearances suggest he has a bright future in the game.

It looks like all Mathurin needed was a new club and he is on top form at Selhurst Park.

Marqes Muir

Muir has swapped London for America after his release by Spurs.

The defender linked with the Kentucky Wildcats in August and has made two appearances for the university-based side.

Romaine Mundle

Mundle rejected a new contract at Tottenham and left the club in June in a decision that left a number of supporters ruing the club’s failure to keep hold of the talented attacker.

He had starred for Tottenham in Premier League 2 in the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and assisting five in his 24 appearances.

But the 20-year-old has instead moved to Standard Liege and has made four appearances without scoring in Belgium.

“I need a little time to adapt to the intensity of the Belgian championship, but I work on it every day and as soon as the coach calls on me, I’ll be ready to take the opportunity,” Mundle said shortly after his arrival.

Riley Owen

Just like Mathurin, Owen moved across London to a Premier League rival after his release by Spurs.

After joining Brentford, the central midfielder said: “If you look how we try to play as a team, on the ball we are very good.

“Neil (MacFarlane) wants us to play from the back and work our way through midfield so the build-up play, and what we are trying to achieve as a side, is very good.

“It 100 per cent made my decision an easier one, I want to get on the ball and affect the games we play from that central midfield role, and the way the coaching staff want us to play helps me do that.”

Owen has yet to make an appearance for Brentford, but the canny operators wouldn’t have signed him without good reason. Watch this space.

READ NEXT: Five transfer targets Tottenham have been tipped to try sign in January

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?