Six transfer targets Real Madrid have been tipped to try sign in January

Real Madrid are currently in the midst of a La Liga title challenge with the likes of Girona, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and they sure could use some reinforcements in January.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a statement signing in the summer with the arrival of Jude Bellingham and the England international has continued to thrive in his new surroundings. Although he could use some support if Real Madrid want to compete for the biggest prizes.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Real Madrid squad and have found six players they have been tipped to sign in the January transfer window.

Santiago Gimenez

The Mexican striker has been in prolific form throughout 2023 with 37 goals in the calendar year so far. Since arriving at Feyenoord, Gimenez has 41 goals in 61 games and has caught the eye of several top European sides.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked too. Gimenez is under contract until 2027 so won’t come cheap at this stage.

Claudio Echeverri

The Argentine youngster has already drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi and the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City are all said to be interested.

Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese international left Real Madrid in 2022 and he’s already been linked with a return in 2024. Real Madrid snapped up Kubo from FC Tokyo in 2019, but the winger failed to make a single appearance during his spell at the Bernabeu.

While he didn’t get much of a chance to shine in Madrid, he has been impressive for Real Sociedad of late. The 22-year-old has seven goal contributions in La Liga this season which has only been battered by Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo in the Madrid squad.

He’s also got quite the celebration.

This celebration is INSANE from Kubo

Youssoufa Moukoko

Real Madrid are still on the lookout for a new number nine, following the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer. Joselu has done a decent enough job at filling in, but Madrid will have their eyes on a marquee signing in this position.

Moukoko has popped up on their radar of late as the 19-year-old is reportedly frustrated with his lack of game time at Borussia Dortmund. The teenager has only played 144 minutes of Bundesliga football this season and seems to be keen on a January move.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are interested as they could be able to land the youngster for as little as €30million. Along with Madrid, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle have been linked.

Rayan Cherki

Given Lyon currently find themselves bottom of Ligue 1, several of their players could soon be made available at a discounted rate. Real Madrid have held a long-standing interest in Cherki and January could be the perfect time to strike.

His contract with the French club expires in 2025 and reports from Spain have suggested that he could leave in January. Like most of the Lyon squad, Cherki hasn’t been at his best this season, but his potential is obvious to see.

Last season he managed to produce 10 goal contributions and looked like one of the brightest prospects in France. Real Madrid already have a strong core of French youngsters so it probably won’t take Cherki long to bed into his new surroundings, if he does make the move.

Arnau Martinez

Madrid could weaken a direct title challenger if they manage to land a deal for Girona’s Martinez. The 20-year-old has garnered plenty of praise since his breakthrough last season and Madrid are now said to be interested.

According to 90min, Real Madrid are among the clubs interested along with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool. Martinez can play at right-back or centre-half and would be a good option for Ancelotti’s side.

