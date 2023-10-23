10 unbelievable stats from Unai Emery’s incredible reign at Aston Villa

Unai Emery has done an unbelievable job since taking over at Aston Villa and we’ve gathered 10 stats which prove just how good the Spanish boss has been.

Of course, Emery took the reins from Steven Gerrard in November 2022 and Aston Villa haven’t looked back since. In his first season in charge, he managed to deliver European football and they are currently on track to becoming even better this time around.

Along with improving the results on the pitch, Emery has also had a massively positive impact on several of Aston Villa’s players. Ollie Watkins has arguably benefited the most from Emery’s coaching as the England international currently finds himself in the form of his life.

“I try to always be organised. Here with our supporters we feel their connection. We want to do something on the pitch to be connected with them and feel it strongly,” Emery told Sky Sports after Villa’s 4-1 triumph against West Ham.

Emery also praised Watkins for his electric start to the season and revealed just how hard the 27-year-old forward has been working behind the scenes.

“He’s very professional, and demanding of himself,” Emery added. “Every day practising, he wants tactical individual analysis with him. I speak with him every day.

“It’s a challenge, he has to be focused to score and do the work defensively. Even when he isn’t scoring he’s playing well, doing his work.”

We can’t get over just how good Aston Villa have been since Emery took over and we’ve gathered 10 stats which prove how amazing he has been since taking over at Villa Park.

– Emery has a win percentage of 57.89% since taking over at Villa Park which is the highest of any Aston Villa manager in the club’s history.

– The Spanish boss also boasts a better win percentage with Aston Villa than he managed with Arsenal, Villarreal and Sevilla. In fact, Emery has only ever managed a higher win percentage when he was at PSG.

– Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have accumulated more points in the Premier League since Emery took over in November 2022.

– Perhaps even more remarkable is that in the calendar year of 2023, only Man City have picked up more points (74) than Aston Villa have (62).

Unstoppable from Ollie Watkins! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wntLqpbYUs — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 22, 2023

– Aston Villa have averaged 2.11 points per game in the Premier League this season. If projected over an entire season, that would see Aston Villa finishing the campaign with a whopping 80 points. That wouldn’t be enough to challenge for the top spot these days, but it’s comfortably top four. It’s one more point than Manchester United’s treble-winners managed in 1998-99 and just one fewer than Leicester City’s title winners of 2015-16.

– Emery’s side have scored 63 Premier League goals in just 34 matches. That’s an average of 1.85 goals per game.

– Speaking of goals, Watkins has scored 18 Premier League goals under Emery so far and he doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

– Under Emery, Aston Villa have been the most clinical side in the Premier League this season. They have overperformed their xG by five goals – the biggest overperformance from any Premier League side.

– The Villans have created an xG of 17.0 in the Premier League during 2023-24, which is more than the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd.

– Aston Villa have won 11 consecutive home matches, with their last defeat at Villa Park coming back in February against Arsenal.

READ NEXT: 6 former Aston Villa players we can’t believe are still playing in 2023

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Aston Villa’s top PL goalscorer for every initial?