9 of the most disastrous Premier League haircuts in 23-24 ft. Man City, Man Utd stars…

While supporters across the nation are preoccupied with pre-season predictions and sorting their Fantasy Football teams before the Premier League returns, we’ve undertaken a rather more important task – identifying the worst haircuts in the division.

With the biggest names having celebrity status and dressing room politics forbidding even the slightest hint of slacking off, footballers are having their haircuts on an hourly weekly basis to maintain their image.

Here are the nine Premier League stars who should probably sack their barber at the earliest opportunity…

Phil Foden

At just 23, Foden has pretty much completed club football and will look back at his career with well-earned satisfaction.

But we also reckon that, when he’s old and grey, the midfielder will look at all of those trophy-lifting photographs and shudder at the crime against humanity that’s masquerading as his haircut.

Iconic, but not in a good way.

Phil Foden's Euros hair somehow not the most ridiculous thing worn by Phil Foden this year pic.twitter.com/8NE5MQT4k6 — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) August 18, 2021

Alejandro Garnacho

Looking like the fifth Backstreet Boy (ask your dad), Garnacho burst onto the scene at Manchester United and quickly became a fan’s favourite with his clutch tendencies and fearless attitude.

But he also got inexplicable tattoos in the style of Brooklyn Beckham. Halfway through last season he bleached his hair and started doing Ronaldo’s annoying ‘Siuuuu’ celebration.

His bottle-blond bowel cut does him no favours – except scaring opposition defenders and baiting Proper Football Men.

[🌕] Source close to #mufc on Alejandro Garnacho dying his hair before the Barcelona game: "Some might think it's too much, but he wants the attention, you need that kind of mentality to thrive here. Other players have signed and shrunk under the scale of the club."… pic.twitter.com/7xcrW9JV35 — centredevils. (@centredevils) June 2, 2023

Harry Wilson

The world has gone Barbie mad after the box-office smash was released last month, but perhaps nobody has embraced the craze quite like Harry Wilson who looks uncannily like Ken after giving his hair a peroxide bath.

Harvey Elliott

Not the worst on this list, but the trend of mop-on-top-and-zero-on-the-sides leaves men looking like their haircut is buffering rather than complete.

Harvey Elliott on the Chelsea game: “It will be tough but we’re ready to go and we can’t wait to get started.” pic.twitter.com/9RaSB5hCj6 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 10, 2023

Enzo Fernandez

In fairness to the majority of this list, your teenage and early 20s are the perfect time to experiment with the kind of haircuts that make your parents p*ss blood and employers leave your CV in the ‘shredding’ pile.

Fernandez has embraced experimentation with the relish of a guy that’s won a trolley dash at Toni&Guy. Currently sporting a quiff, last season’s effort looked more like a Minecraft helmet.

Christian Eriksen

Men are loathed to admit their hair is becoming thinner than a supermodel’s waistline and resort to all kinds of trickery to maintain the illusion of a luscious lid.

Without picking on Eriksen directly, he’s one of thousands across the country that needs to swallow their pride and embrace the bald look.

It’s got to be better that taking inspiration from Steve McClaren’s hair island…

Trevoh Chalobah

Rumour has it that Chalobah needs to stand under the shower for a full 10 minutes before his hair gets wet.

🚨 Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, with Chelsea open to letting him depart this summer. [Source: Teamtalk] pic.twitter.com/MBjK5oQHdk — Transfer HQ (@Transfer__HQ) August 6, 2023

Bernardo Silva

Silva’s barnet at the Community Shield was eerily reminiscent of being taken to the barbers by your dad and him telling the guy cutting your hair to give you a ‘two all over’.

He’ll grow into it, bless him.

Tahith Chong

Never go full Felliani, Tahith. That’s rule 101 of competent coiffure…

Luton Town complete their first signing of the summer: deal sealed for Tahith Chong. 🇳🇱 £5m plus £5m add ons to Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/EEK6BNzcga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

By Michael Lee

