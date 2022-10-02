Manchester City stamped their authority over their arch-rivals Manchester United with a 6-3 demolition in Sunday’s derby – featuring two hat-tricks.

City went into the game four points behind league leaders Arsenal and with city rivals United boisterous following four straight wins in the league.

But Pep Guardiola’s side tore into their opponents with the relish of a recently-released hostage attacking a KFC bucket. Phil Foden opened the scoring with an authoritiive finish early on and Ilkay Gundogan hit the post with a free-kick shortly afterwards.

United weren’t awful but couldn’t live with City’s incessant attacks. Erling Haaland, who’d had an uncharacteristically quiet 20 minutes, popped up with a quick-fire double to take the game away from United.

And, before Erik ten Hag’s troops could taste their half-time oranges, Foden scored his second after an expert Haaland cross.

City didn’t ease up in the second-half; Haaland and Foden added another goal as City really rubbed their superioity in United’s faces.

It was a statement victory for Guardiola’s men and we’ve gathered X stats that underlined their dominance.

– City’s incessant pressure meant that David De Gea lost possession more times (7) than he completed passes (6) in the first half.

– By the interval, three City players – Jack Grealish, Foden and Haaland – had enjoyed more touches in the opposition penalty area than the entire Manchester United team.

– And Ederson had more touches (40) and completed more passes (32) than any Manchester United player in the first half.

– Aged 22 years and 73 days, Haaland became the second-youngest player to score in his first Manchester derby for Man City in the Premier League, after Mario Balotelli in October 2011 (21y 72d).

– And the Norway international also became the first player to be directly involved in 15 goals in their first 10 Premier League appearances.

– He became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games.

– Haaland now has as many Premier League hat-tricks as Ronaldo, Vardy and Lampard. He’s played eight games. Jesus.

– And he’s gone level on Premier League goals with another statement singing Robinho.

– Phil Foden scored his 50th goal for Manchester City in all competitions with his second effort. Aged 22 years and 127 days, he is now the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi (22y 164d).

𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 🤯🤯 What a move by Manchester City 👏 pic.twitter.com/kGWIa7vK4K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

– And it was the first club hat-trick of the exciting youngster’s career. Expect many, many more…

– Both players were the first City players to score Premier League hat-tricks against United.

– With eight assists, Kevin De Bruyne has provided more league assists than any other player in Europe’s top five divisions this season.

– The record for the most competitive goals scored by a player for a Premier League club in a single season is 44 – Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 and Mohamed Salah in 2017-18. Erling Haaland is already 36.3% of the way there.

– City are now on 29 goals for the season, which is as many as they scored in total in 2006-07; a year when their final home goals of the campaign came on January 1

– City are the first team in Premier League history to win eight consecutive home games whilst scoring 3+ goals each time.

