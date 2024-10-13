Can you name every player nominated for the 2014 Ballon d’Or award?

In 2014, Real Madrid won the Champions League, Germany won the World Cup in Brazil and Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG were the champions of Europe’s five major leagues.

That might jog your memory a bit, but how well can you remember the best individuals in world football that year? We’ve put together a quiz featuring the 23 nominees for the 2014 Ballon d’Or and we’ll be impressed if you can get the lot.

This was slap bang in the middle of the era of dominance of two individuals in particular. The man pictured above picked up his third Ballon d’Or with a whopping 37% of the vote, while his eternal rival finished runner-up ahead of one of the key players from Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club(s) each player represented at the time to help you out.

If you’re after another challenge following this one, why not try and name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2000s?

