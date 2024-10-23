Can you name every player nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award?

Lionel Messi won his record-extending eighth and surely last Ballon d’Or in 2023 – but can you name the 29 other players nominated for the award that year?

The World Cup in Qatar evidently had a massive bearing on Messi lifting the prestigious individual accolade that year. It weighed heavily on the list of nominees, but can you cast your mind back and recall who shone particularly brightly in the club game that season?

We’ve listed them in the order in which they finished and included the club they were playing for at the time as a clue.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try name every player to make the Ballon d’Or podium in Messi’s eight wins?

