The 2024-25 Premier League season is over and while we didn’t get much of a title race or relegation battle, there’s plenty that will live long in the memory. But how well were you paying attention?

We’ve decided to put your knowledge for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign to the test by compiling a 20-question quiz, with a set of four multiple-choice answers for each and every one of them.

There’s a range of difficulties here. Some we’d expect fairweather fans to get, while others will test the most hardened Premier League experts.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 16/20, and if it puts you in the mood for another challenge why not try name every player to get 10+ Premier League assists in 2024-25?

