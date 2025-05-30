Can you name the 2024-25 runners-up in Europe’s top 20 leagues?

The 2022-25 domestic season is over across Europe, but can you name the top-flight runners-up in each of the 20 biggest leagues across the continent?

We’ve listed the 20 strongest leagues in Europe according to UEFA’s 2024-25 coefficient and have given you 15 minutes to name the team that finished second in each of them.

We’ve excluded Russia and Israel, while in the case of non-winter leagues like Norway, we would like you to name the 2024 runners-up only.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try to name every player to win both the Champions League & World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 2024-25 champions in Europe’s top 20 leagues?

