The 2024 Ballon d’Or nominees shortlist is the first in over two decades that doesn’t feature Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – but can you name the 30 players that do make up the list?

France Football have unveiled the shortlist for the award, with the winners to be announced in Paris on October 28.

We’re sure you’ll get some of the favourites, who enjoyed outstanding seasons with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG, alongside others who stood out on the international stage in the summer’s Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments.

The only clue you’re getting from us for this one is the club that they represent, and you’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all.

