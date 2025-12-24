2025 is drawing to a close, and it’s been quite the year for football. The question is – how well can you remember it?

We’ve put together the ultimate test of your football knowledge of the year 2025. From the biggest moments to the most iconic players, with a fair amount of esoteric miscellany thrown in for good measure.

There’s a real range of difficulties in this one. We’ve included some questions that any fairweather armchair supporter ought to get, while others will have the most ardent experts scratching their heads.

We’d be amazed if you can get full marks – the score to beat from Planet Football HQ on this one is 23/30.

If this puts you in the mood for another big quiz, why not have a go at naming all 72 Football League clubs in 2025-26?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Wikipedia Footballer Quiz II: Another bumper edition to test your 2000s baller knowledge

