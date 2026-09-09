You know the hot favourite. What about the rest?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees shortlist is out – but can you name all 30 of the male players on there?

France Football have unveiled the shortlist for the award, with the winners to be revealed in Paris on October 26th.

From Real Madrid and Barcelona to Bayern Munich, Manchester City and PSG, the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist is packed with stars who excelled during the 2025-26 season and at the World Cup.

The only clue you’re getting from us for this one is the club that they represent, and you’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all. There are a couple of curveballs in here, so we’ll be impressed if you can get full marks.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2000s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Ballon d’Or Quiz: 30 questions on football’s most prestigious individual award