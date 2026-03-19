Twelve players have scored 50+ goals in the Champions League proper. We’re asking you to name them all.

Sometimes the simplest quizzes are the best. You probably can name the two fellas pictured above, who joined European football royalty’s 50 goals club last night. But what about the 10 others?

We haven’t included anything like clubs or years here. Your only clue is the total number of goals each player scored in the competition. We have included an asterisk for players who have been active in the 2025-26 Champions League campaign, though.

If this quiz gives you a taste for more, why not try name every club to appear in a Champions League quarter-final?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.