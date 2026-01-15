The stage is set for the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations final. We now know who’ll be facing off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. But can you name every nation to play in the final of the tournament this century?

The continent’s traditional powerhouses should come easily, but a few surprise finalists from brief golden eras may test your memory.

You’ve got 10 minutes, but you’re not getting any clues. We’ve simply listed the year of each tournament – from there you’re on your own to fill in the blanks. Some nations, of course, feature multiple times – so get those and you’ll be well on your way.

