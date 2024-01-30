Can you name every African national team from their nickname?

If you know anything about African football, you’ll know that their national teams possess some of the greatest and most iconic nicknames in football.

So we thought we’d set about handing you the considerable task of naming every single African national team from their nickname.

There are 56 to get in total. We’ve given you the nickname – your job is to name the nation it corresponds to.

We’re sure you’ll get the iconic nicknames of powerhouses like Ghana and Nigeria, but things get considerably more difficult. In fact, we’d wager this is one of the toughest quizzes we’ve ever put together on Planet Football – whereby we’ll be impressed if you can get 15 or more.

