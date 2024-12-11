Can you name every player named African Footballer Of The Year?

Legendary footballers from Liverpool, Inter, Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea are among those to have been named African Footballer of the Year since CAF introduced the award in 1992. How many of them can you name?

Naming each and every one of them is the challenge we’re setting you here. Some are obvious while others will have you thinking harder.

For clarity, this award is the one given out by the Confederation of African Football, not to be confused with the France Football and Afrique Football awards that ran in earlier years. You may notice a gap for 2020 and 2021, when no award was handed out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alongside the year, we’ve given you the club they represented at the time as your clue. But that’s all you’re getting. You’ve got 15 minutes.

