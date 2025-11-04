Football didn’t begin in 1992, don’t you know? That’s why we’re setting you the challenge of naming the all-time top goalscorer for every Premier League club.

Forget the shiny branding of the Premier League. Forget league goals scored since the ultimately arbitrary cut-off point of the summer of ’92.

Think you know your football history? Proper history? We’ll be amazed if you can get close to full marks on this one.

We’ve listed the all-time top goalscorer for all 20 clubs that currently occupy the English top flight. The only clue you’re getting is how many goals they scored, in all competitions, for each club. From there you’re on your own.

Some of these are modern-day legends who scored shedloads in the Premier League era. Others are greats of the game from your dad’s or grandad’s time.

And some you have to go back pre-war to get – we’ll be seriously impressed with your ball knowledge if you can get those.

