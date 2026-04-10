Andy Robertson is a modern-day Liverpool legend, but can you name the XI from his club debut in August 2017?

Robertson signed for the Reds from Hull City, moving across the Pennines for a fee of £8million and fringe player Kevin Stewart.

The left-back would become an indispensable part of the glory years under Jurgen Klopp, with his tenacity and crossing ability making him one of the best in his position across world football.

Robertson made his Reds debut in a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace and we’re asking you to name the XI from that Saturday afternoon.

If you want another quiz after this one, why not try and name Liverpool’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to be sent off in the Premier League?

