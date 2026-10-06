You know him. What about the rest?

Argentina have been blessed with some extraordinary goalscorers over the years, but can you name their 20 most prolific players at international level?

Three World Cups have produced plenty of legendary names, while Argentina’s rich footballing history is packed with iconic strikers, wingers and goalscoring midfielders.

For this quiz, we’ve given you the number of goals scored by each of Argentina’s top 20 all-time goalscorers. That’s your only clue. An asterisk means the player is currently active for the national team in 2026.

Some answers should be easy enough, like the icon pictured above, but the further down the list you go, the more likely you are to encounter a name you’ve forgotten. Only history buffs are getting full marks on this one. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try and name every member of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning squad?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Argentinian to score 10+ Premier League goals?