Argentina won the World Cup for a third time back in 2022 and had some fantastic players in their team – but can you remember their full 26-man squad from the tournament in Qatar?

After an first match loss to Saudi Arabia, the South Americans beat Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands (on penalties) and Croatia en route to the final.

The showdown with France will be remembered for as long as football is played, a thrilling 3-3 draw that Argentina eventually won on penalties.

Lionel Scaloni picked a squad with a mix of European stars and less familiar players, both young and old.

This is a real test of your World Cup knowledge. We’ve listed them in squad number order and also included the position of each player. You’ve got 10 minutes.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming the 26-man England squad that Gareth Southgate named for the same tournament?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your score @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the all-time top scorer for every South American nation?