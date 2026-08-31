We'll give you Ezri Konsa - but what about the rest?

Ezri Konsa has become the eighth player to represent both Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League – but can you name the rest?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the year each player turned out for both Arsenal and Villa in the top flight. But that’s all the help you’re getting from us.

Afterwards, why don’t you try and name the 20 managers to have taken charge of 300+ Premier League games?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

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