Can you name every player to play for both Arsenal & Barcelona?

Arsenal and Barcelona are two giants of European football – but can you name every player that has represented both?

There aren’t a million miles between the two clubs in terms of pedigree and some incredible footballers have turned out for both.

Can you name them all? There are 15 to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club. If the years overlap between the two clubs, that suggests a loan deal – so there’s an extra clue for you.

