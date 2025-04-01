Can you name Arsenal’s XI from Bukayo Saka’s debut in 2018?

On a freezing night in Kyiv on 29 November 2018, Arsenal fans witnessed history as a 17-year-old Bukayo Saka made his senior debut for the club.

The teenager came off the bench in the 68th minute as Unai Emery’s side romped to a comfortable 3-0 win against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League group stages, making his senior bout for the Gunners in below freezing conditions in Ukraine with the game wrapped up in the first half.

In the time since, Saka has blossomed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League in a resurgent Arsenal side who have become genuine title contenders.

But we want to go back to that night in Kyiv. Saka was given his debut as a second-half substitute, so we’re asking you to name the XI that started on the night as Emery’s Gunners won 3-0. And if you can manage that, why not try your hand at naming the XI that started in the 2006 Champions League final?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s XI from Unai Emery’s first game in 2018?