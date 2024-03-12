Can you name every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for Arsenal?

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, but they’ve enjoyed some famous European nights and boasted some legendary goalscorers in the competition. Can you name every player who’s scored five or more Champions League goals for the Gunners?

It’s been a long hiatus away from European football’s most prestigious cup competition for Arsenal, but with Mikel Arteta at the helm, they’ve got genuine hope of besting the biggest powerhouses from across the continent.

But you’ll have to cast your mind back to name every player that’s scored five or more Champions League goals for the club, because none of Arsenal’s current squad have quite reached that milestone just yet.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all 15 players and the only clue you’re getting is the total number of Champions League goals each player scored in the competition.

If you find this a bit easy, why not have a go at naming every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s XI from the 2006 Champions League final?