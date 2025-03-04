Can you name every Dutch player to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Just six players from the Netherlands have turned out for Arsenal in the Premier League over the years – but how many of them can you remember?

Some of the Dutchmen to represent the Gunners are bonafide club legends, like the fella in the picture above. Others less so. We’d expect any diehard Arsenal fan to get most of these, but one or two names might throw you.

We’re only including Dutch players who have made a Premier League appearance, so not including fringe squad players like Nacer Barazite in case any clever clogs wanted to show off.

We’ve given their total number of Premier League appearances as a clue, with 10 minutes to name them all. An asterisk denotes the player is still at Arsenal.

And, once you’re done with this, why not try name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 Dutch players with the most Premier League appearances?

