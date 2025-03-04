Can you name every player Arsenal have signed from the Eredivisie?

The Eredivisie has a reputation as one of Europe’s top leagues for producing and nurturing young talent. But it’s not a market that Arsenal have shopped in very often over the years.

In fact, Arsenal have signed just five players directly from the Dutch top flight in their entire history. Can you name them all?

You’ll no doubt be able to get the current member of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad, pictured above, but what about the four men before him?

We’re giving you 10 minutes to try and name them all. You’ve got just the year each player was signed and the club they signed from as a clue, and with this quiz being short and sweet we reckon you can get full marks if you really put your mind to it.

