Arsenal are on course to shatter all kinds of defensive records in 2025-26. But can you name every player to have breached their backline?

There aren’t many to get on this quiz, given Mikel Arteta has them supremely organised and keeping clean sheets by the bucket load.

Arteta’s Gunners are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League or League Cup, while they’ve conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League outings – keep that pace throughout the season and they’ll match Chelsea’s imperious 2004-05 record.

So that’s 13 clean sheets and just five goals conceded from 17 outings in all competitions so far this season.

We’ve named the club each of the three players scored for, but that’s your only clue. You’ve got just five minutes – surely you won’t need any longer than that?

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name every Arsenal player to have scored in the Champions League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal in the Invincibles season?