Arsenal have won the league title on 14 occasions during their illustrious history – but can you name every year when the Gunners lifted the trophy?

We’ve given you no clues for this one, making it the ultimate test of your Arsenal knowledge. The club won their first title in the inter-war era, so you’ll need all the luck you can muster.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not try name Arsene Wenger’s 30 most-used players at Arsenal?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Arsenal Quiz: 30 questions to test the most ardent Gunners faithful

