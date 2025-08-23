Arsenal and Leeds United are two of English football’s most historic clubs – but only a select few have represented both clubs.

Just ten players have made an appearance for both clubs in their century’s old histories. How many can you name? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get all 10 names, and the only clue you’re getting is the years they represented Arsenal and Leeds at senior level. If the years overlap, that’ll be a loan – which might jog your memory a bit further.

We’ve only included players who made at least one appearance at senior level for both clubs – with apologies to the likes of Luke Ayling, who only represented the Gunners at youth level before his memorable stint at Elland Road.

