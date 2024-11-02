Just four players have represented both Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League era. So naming each and every one of them will be easy enough, right?

The two famous clubs have played out some memorable battles over the years, but rarely have any players crossed this particular north-south divide – there are surprisingly few examples of Arsenal and Newcastle directly doing business with one another.

Can you name them all? You’ve got five minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

We’re only including players that made appearances in the Premier League for both Arsenal and Newcastle – so Hale End academy graduate Isaac Hayden, who only featured in cup competitions for his boyhood club, doesn’t count.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Newcastle’s XI from their 4-4 draw with Arsenal in 2011?