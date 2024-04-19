Can you name the clubs these 20 former Arsenal stars are playing for in 2024?

Arsenal have done well with their recruitment in recent years, having built a side capable of challenging at the very top level. But how much have you kept up with the former players that departed the club to make space for the new faces?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 footballers that once represented Arsenal. Your challenge? Tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

We’re sure you’ll know a fair few of these. There are a number of famous faces still playing for some big clubs. But there are others winding down their careers in the relative wilderness. Andone or two are playing for clubs you might well literally have never heard of. Good luck with that.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these ex-Gunners have ended up – and you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

