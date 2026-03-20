Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final to win their first trophy under Mikel Arteta – but how well do you remember their starting XI?

Played at an empty Wembley during the pandemic, Arteta’s team produced a stirring performance to triumph over their London rivals.

The Arsenal squad would change substantially in the years that followed, turning the club into Premier League title favourites, but it remains their last piece of major silverware at the time of writing.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name every player Arsene Wenger used in his last season at Arsenal?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Arsenal player to score under Mikel Arteta?

