Arsenal were blessed with some superb goalscorers during Arsene Wenger‘s long reign at the club – but can you name the top 25?

Wenger boasted some era-defining goalscorers during his time at Arsenal, which lasted from 1996 until 2018.

We’re asking you to name the 25 players to have scored the most goals under the Frenchman, and you’ve got 10 minutes to do so.

The only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals they scored for the club while Wenger was in charge.

If you do manage to get 100%, though, you’ll definitely want to test yourself even more by attempting to name every single player Wenger signed for the Gunners. Now that’s a challenge.

