Arsenal have broken their transfer record nine times in the Premier League era. But can you name each and every one of those players?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the midfielder pictured above, currently Arsenal’s record signing, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived in North London for a record-breaking fee before him?

The challenge here is to name every player who has broken the Gunners’ transfer record since the Premier League launched in 1992. Ian Wright, signed in 1991, was the club’s record signing before the top flight was rebranded.

Many of these became bona fide Arsenal legends, but one or two never quite lived up to their price tag.

We’ve given you 10 minutes. The transfer fee paid and the year are your only clues.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at naming every player Mikel Arteta has signed for Arsenal?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 25 most expensive signings in history?

