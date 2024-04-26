Everything is looking pretty rosy at Aston Villa right now. They look a good bet to qualify for the Champions League and Unai Emery is doing a brilliant job with a squad that appears pretty settled.

But it wasn’t so long ago that Aston Villa were churning through journeyman players, particularly during their three-year stint outside the Premier League.

The question is – how well do you keep up with the fortunes of their former players? We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 former Villa men. Your task? Tell us which clubs they’re currently representing in 2024.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Villa men have ended up – you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

