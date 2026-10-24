Here's an easy one. What about the rest?

Manchester City and Aston Villa have both enjoyed their ups and downs throughout the Premier League era, with plenty of players turning out for both clubs along the way.

Some are household names, while others might have slipped your memory entirely.

We’ve identified 17 players to have represented both clubs since 1992. Can you name them all in 10 minutes?

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this quiz, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to reach the FA Cup final since 1990?

