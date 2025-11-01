In October 2020, Aston Villa produced one of the great Premier League shocks by absolutely mullering the reigning champions Liverpool with an unforgettable 7-2 victory at Villa Park. How well can you remember that team?

You can probably name the striker pictured above, consoling poor Reds ‘keeper Adrian, who scored a hat-trick that night. You’ll also probably remember the homegrown hero who gave us one of the Premier League’s all-time best individual displays, notching three assists and two goals himself.

But what about the rest of the names on Dean Smith’s teamsheet? We’re setting you the challenge of naming every player that started against Liverpool.

It remains a great shame that no fans were in the stands for one of the craziest games in Premier League history, rounding off a bonkers day that saw Manchester United thrashed 6-1 at home to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would go on to suffer a serious defensive injury crisis, losing the influential Virgil van Dijk, but at this point they were still a strong, near full-strength team.

Mohamed Salah scored both of Liverpool’s consolation goals, while key players including Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson also started.

Once you’re done with that quiz, why not challenge yourself to name Aston Villa’s top 20 scorers in Premier League history?

