Can you name every player to play for Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid since 2000?

A grand total of eight players have made appearances for both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the 21st century. How many of them can you name?

It’s not very often that the two big rivals from the Spanish capital do business with one another. But that doesn’t mean that some notable names, such as the goalkeeper pictured above, can’t play for both via other stops along the way.

Your clue is the years in which each player represented each club, and you’ve got 15 minutes to get them all. Ample time to rack your brains and remember each and every one of them.

If this gets you in the mood for another challenge, then why not have a go at naming Real Madrid’s XI from the 2014 Champions League final victory over their city rivals?

