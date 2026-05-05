Atletico Madrid have become European stalwarts under Diego Simeone – but can you name their top 10 Champions League goalscorers?

The Spanish club made the final in 2014 and 2016, losing to Real Madrid on both occasions. But Simeone’s men have continued to be frequent menaces in the knockout rounds.

We’ve given you 10 minutes for this quiz and the only clue is the number of goals that each player has scored. An asterisk denotes the player in question still plays for Atletico.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, have a go at naming every player Atletico Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Atletico Madrid’s 15 highest goalscorers under Diego Simeone?

