Diego Simeone celebrates after his team knocked out the Champions League holders.

Atletico Madrid famously eliminated holders Liverpool from the Champions League in March 2020 – but can you recall the line-up that did so?

Diego Simeone’s team travelled to Anfield for the second leg of their last 16 tie with a 1-0 lead, but few expected them to withhold the expected onslaught.

But this was a weird night, overshadowed by the spectre of the COVID-19 outbreak, and normal rules of convention didn’t apply.

The game went the distance after Georginio Wijnaldum’s first-half goal and Liverpool thought they’d won after Roberto Firmino made it 2-0.

But Atletico scored twice in eight minutes to stun Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s team poured forward in vain, until an ex-Chelsea striker scored the winner in the 121st minute. Liverpool were out.

We’re asking you to name the starting XI that Simeone picked that evening, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

And if this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming every club to compete in a Champions League final?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Atletico Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

