The 1980s saw Liverpool dominate English football, while Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Juventus, Steaua Bucharest, Porto, PSV and Milan were an eclectic array of European Cup winners. Different times.

On the international stage, Italy and Argentina won the two World Cups that took place in the 80s, while West Germany, France and the Netherlands won the European Championships in that decade.

But how well do you remember the 1980s? Can you recall the very best players in the world?

It’s worth remembering that the Ballon d’Or was still exclusively for European footballers in the 1980s, so legendary South Americans like Diego Maradona don’t feature.

We’re setting you the challenge of naming every player to make the top three Ballon d’Or podium from 1980 to 1989. Your clue is the year and the club each player represented at the time.

