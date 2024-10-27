Can you name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2010s?

Two era-defining superstars dominated when it came to the Ballon d’Or in the 2010s. We’re sure you’ll know who we’re talking about, but can you name every player who made the podium for France Football’s prestigious individual accolade that decade?

But how well do you know that era? Can you remember who were regarded as the very best players in the world? We’re setting you the challenge of naming every player to make the top three Ballon d’Or podium from 2010 to 2019. The clue you’re getting is the year and the club each player represented at the time.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming every player to make the Ballon d’Or podium in the 2000s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.