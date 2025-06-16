The first Ballon d’Or was handed out in 1956, and since then, four English players have managed to win the award. Can you name them all?

To help you out, we’ve told you what year they won it and you’ll notice that one Englishman managed to win it twice in the late seventies.

The last time an English player managed to win it was all the way back in 2001, over 24 years ago.

Since then, the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have placed in the top three Ballon d’Or rankings, but neither of them managed to actually win it.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try naming every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate England quiz: 30 questions to really test your Three Lions knowledge