The European Cup and the Ballon d’Or are two of European football’s most historic, grandest traditions.

They’re as old as one another, having been conceived of by French journalists and first awarded in the year 1956.

The Ballon d’Or has served as recognition for the best player in the European game, and often enough that been the outstanding player for the team that wins club football’s most prestigious trophy.

The 2025 winner, pictured above, is no exception – and he follows in the footsteps of some all-time legends of the game.

We’re asking you to name every player who followed up a Champions League or European Cup victory with the Ballon d’Or.

They have to won both in the same year, so the likes of Rodri and Ronaldinho – who won both but in different years – don’t count here.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and the only clue you’re getting is the club that they won the European Cup or Champions League.

