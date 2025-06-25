No nation boasts as many different Ballon d’Or winners as Italy – but can you name every male Italian player to have got their hands on the prestigious award?

Five different Italian players have won France Football’s award for the best footballer in any given year.

That sees them tied with Germany and France for the most Ballon d’Or winners, but you’ll need some historical knowledge for this one. Only one of their five winners was this century – from 2006, following the Azzurri’s World Cup triumph that year.

Before then, you have to go back to 1993, 1982, 1969 and 1961. Gulp.

We’ve given you just five minutes and your only clue is the year(s) in which each player won it. It’s short and sweet, this one.

